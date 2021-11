Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.

