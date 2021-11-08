Miranda Kerr's skincare routine got more simple after becoming a mom

The story of Kate McLeod’s eponymous skincare business and the story of her marriage are inextricably linked. After running her own bakery abroad for years, the former pastry chef turned her life upside down when a first love came back around, and she moved to New York City without a plan. (If you want to dig into the details, check out the New York Times “Modern Love” column written by the journalist who’s responsible for McLeod’s now-husband, who happens to be the founder of Hinge, booking that plane ticket.) After a few years of getting back on her feet while experimenting with natural plant butters and pastry molds, McLeod officially launched her first skincare product in 2018, an innovative solid moisturizer called The Body Stone. In the years since, her food-grade beauty products have amassed a significant following which includes Naomi Watts, who shared an early glowing review of The Body Stone in her Into the Gloss “Top Shelf” interview. McLeod and her team now make everything in their line—including an argan-infused Sex Stone, and a brand new Face Stone—in their so-called “Butter Atelier” in New York’s Hudson Valley. We caught up with the founder via Zoom, discussing everything from her latest launch to the unexpectedly effective tool that cleared up her hormonal acne.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO