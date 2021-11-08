The controversial passes that could make or break ski holidays
By Tristan Kennedy
Telegraph
8 days ago
A crowd is gathering outside the Fernerhaus self-service restaurant, halfway up the Hintertux Glacier in Austria. At the door, two harried-looking members of staff are scanning grünen passes – green passes or Covid vaccination certificates – as quickly as they can. They’re inking each visitor’s wrist with a rubber stamp, nightclub-style,...
ELLICOTTVILLE – Holiday Valley Resort has been ranked number 2 in Eastern North America by SKI Magazine readers for 2022. Subscribers received a survey in March to rate their favorite ski resorts in several categories. Results were tallied and Holiday Valley came out second in the east, a ranking that resort president Dennis Eshbaugh, said, “…is quite an accomplishment. Our founders.
These are unusual times, and the state of affairs can change quickly. Please check the latest travel guidance before making your journey. Note that our writer visited pre-pandemic. Italy's high-altitude hero. Cervinia is Italy’s most snow-sure resort in the lee of the mountain Italians call Monte Cervino, better known to...
On Saturday, Oct. 30, Ski Magazine released its list of top ski resorts in the West for 2021. The results were based off a reader-ranked survey for ski areas in western North America. Colorado ski resorts dominated the list making up 12 of the top 30 ski resorts in the...
Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts and Northstar California began making snow over the weekend for the first time this season, officials announced Tuesday. Cold temperatures and dry air created conditions for the teams to fire up the snow guns and begin building a base for the upcoming winter season. “The...
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s claim to have the “greatest snow on earth” isn’t just a slogan — although our neighbors to the east up and over the Rockies might have something to say about that. Families have a great opportunity through Ski Utah’s fifth grade ski pass to check...
One of the special things for me about LOOKOUT PASS is the vibe. That down-home, Mom-and-Pop ski hill feel — I love it. Each winter I spend several days skiing Lookout Pass with a hardcore group of skiers who call themselves the Red Dog Squad. This tight-knit group of friends love to ski. Josh, Tom, Kelli, Todd, Gez and Matt get after it. Ripping around the mountain with this highly skilled group of ski technicians definitely elevates my ski game. Whether we're ripping runs on Red Dog, Lucky Friday or skiing the trees to the Cat Track, I'm always having an awesome time at Lookout Pass.
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A couple of feet of snow have already fallen at Stevens Pass over the past week. Conditions are good for another snowy winter, and folks are eager to get their first taste of snow for the season. Some of them, like Jenna Breedlove, a Texas transplant...
Did the pandemic keep you from skiing last year? Are you dreaming about hitting the slopes, followed by a mug of hot chocolate and a spot by the ski lodge’s stone fireplace?. Get ready to gear up, because we’ve found some great ski spots that are just a nonstop flight from Houston — plus some deals to stretch your budget. Aim to catch an early-morning flight and get on the slopes in the afternoon.
“It’s no surprise that so many skiers return to Chamonix year upon year; this is a resort with endless entertainment,” says Megan Hughes for In The Snow. The variety of pistes at the French resort offer something for beginners and pros alike. Balme is a “true winter wonderland with gentle forest trails and unparalleled views”, for example; the Grands Montets is the “ultimate mountain Mecca for free skiers”. Free bus and train shuttles link the resort’s four ski areas. The town of Chamonix itself is similarly rousing, with distinctive architecture and charming villages with plenty of attractions for skiers and non-skiers alike. “There’s something for everyone in Chamonix, whether you’re a foodie itching to sample the best local produce or a hardened adventurer looking to stock up on the latest mountain gear.” No trip here would be complete without taking a cable car up the Aiguille du Midi mountain and its “exhilarating Step into the Void glass floor skywalk at 3,842-metre altitude”. See en.chamonix.com for more information.
I’ve always found the rallying cry of Game of Thrones’ House of Stark somewhat overly dramatic, but this year is different. Winter is coming, and it’s the winter we’ve all been waiting for. I am so fortunate to have spent many years chasing snow – both as a Winter Olympian...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Steamboat Ski Resort has delayed its opening to Nov. 27 due to an unseasonably warm fall. The ski resort has only received 26 inches of snow since Oct. 1.
(credit: CBS)
“Anyone who has been in Steamboat, or has been anxiously watching our mountain cameras, knows that mother nature hasn’t been cooperating this pre-season,” said Dave Hunter, vice president of resort operations for Steamboat Ski Resort, in a statement. “Normally this time of year we have more than 20 inches of snowfall- that has remained (not melted), a 10-20 inch mid-mountain base and 200 hours of snowmaking under our belt. This year we haven’t been able to capitalize on extended snowmaking temperatures and windows, with only 8 hours of total snowmaking. While our mountain crews have done an incredible job of pulling every magic trick out of the hat, reality is that our slopes are not ready to welcome skiers and riders.”
Steamboat is looking forward to favorable snowmaking conditions this week and believe that Nov. 27 makes a more realistic opening day.
Steamboat said that guests who have reservations between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26 should contact Steamboat Central Reservations.
High-end, upmarket and with world-class dining, Ischgl is all about quality. Tucked in a high, sun-flooded valley between the Silvretta and the Verwall Alps, it has attracted jet-set skiers for decades. With 239 snow-assured, border-crossing kilometres of slopes, the wider Paznaun area is one of the biggest ski areas in...
This gleaming white resort has one of the longest seasons in the whole of the Alps. A sporty all-rounder, it’s well set up to accommodate big numbers, and still gives you space to breathe that clean mountain air - there are a total of 57 ski lifts and cable cars, 233km of pistes and carefully marked and groomed slopes to tackle.
The 2021/22 ski season is almost upon us and after two winters’ worth of disruption, closed resorts and cancelled holidays British skiers are more eager than ever to return to the slopes. Whether ski holidays will be able to go ahead without a glitch this winter is the million-pound question...
The Tyrolean region of Arlberg is a feast for experienced skiers, with more than 300 kilometres of marked runs stretching alongside 200kms of untouched back-country terrain. The region’s five villages – St. Anton, St. Christoph, Stuben, Zürs and Lech – make up Austria’s largest inter-linked ski area, and one of the top five largest in the world.
British skiers heading to the French Alps this winter have been assured that their holidays will go ahead, complete with the joys of après-ski, despite a Covid resurgence on the Continent. With concerns of a fifth wave rising in France and the rest of Europe and relations between France and...
Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
An abandoned car that has been parked for 47 years on an Italian street has become a local landmark, attracting tourists and visitors from far and wide.Angelo Fregolent, 94, parked his Lancia Fulvia 1961 outside the newsagent he ran with his wife, Bertilla Modolo in Conegliano, north east Italy, in 1974.Mr Fregolent told Il Gazzettino: "I ran the newsstand under the house for 40 years together with my wife Bertilla, ten years younger than me."When I opened the business, I was happy to have the Lancia Fulvia parked in front of it because I had the newspapers unloaded in the...
