King Salmon Bites

For the first time in two years, SuperZoo, which is produced by World Pet Association (WPA), returned to Las Vegas in August to give pet retailers an opportunity to see the latest products and assess the market outlook for the months ahead. Judging by the number of foods, treats and supplements in the New Product Showcase and other areas on the show floor, like the new Health and Wellbeing area, it’s safe to say that pet wellness continues to be the top trend. Perhaps this is due to a more permanent work-from-home lifestyle, which enabled more bonding between people and pets, or maybe an unpredictable environment makes us want to control as many uncertainties as possible—but what is clear is that consumers are looking for solutions that extend their pets’ lives, promote health and provide every opportunity for animal companions to thrive.

PET SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO