CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

King Salmon Bites

petproductnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmega Plus’ King Salmon Bites for cats and dogs are all natural and made with 100% New...

www.petproductnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
tasteofhome.com

Lemon-Dill Salmon Packets

4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each) Prepare campfire or grill for medium heat. Ready 4 pieces of a double thickness of foil (about 12 in. square). Spread butter in the center of each. Place 1 salmon fillet in the center of each; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with onion, garlic, dill, basil and lemon. Fold foil around fillets; seal.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How to Cure Salmon at Home

When it comes to salmon, most home cooks stick to oven roasting or pan searing these pink, buttery fillets. What most people don't realize is that curing salmon is just as easy as your go-to salmon preparation method. Sure, it takes a bit more time, but don't worry, because most of that time is inactive. Not to mention, curing your own salmon gives you the option to control the saltiness of the final product, and you can toss any desired herbs or spices that you particularly like into your curing mix.
FOOD & DRINKS
Click10.com

Miso-Glazed Salmon

Whisk together the ingredients for the miso glaze in a bowl. Turn your toaster oven to the BROIL setting. Place your salmon filets (the side that had the skin facing down) on a small baking tray. Line the tray with foil for easy clean up. Spray a little cooking spray on the foil or pan before placing the salmon down. Brush the salmon with the miso glaze, coating the top and sides well. Broil until the glaze begins to turn a dark brown, about 5 minutes. Watch carefully so your glaze doesn’t burn. I like my salmon to be medium. If you want your salmon cooked a little more, change the setting to BAKE and continue cooking for a minute or two longer.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Wasabi Salmon Skin Chips

Goodfish, the brand that makes seafood snacks like crispy salmon skins, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of a Wasabi Ginger flavor. The new offering is the "perfect blend of bright, sweet heat" in a protein-packed, carb-free format, appealing to consumers following a keto lifestyle. Each bag of Goodfish’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Salmon#Fatty Acids#Cats And Dogs#Brain Health#Omega Plus
petproductnews.com

Scottish Salmon Jerky Dog Treats

Snif-Snax offers Scottish Salmon Jerky dog treats, which consist of a single, premium ingredient: Atlantic salmon from Scotland, raised without antibiotics. Made in the USA and balanced for all ages, breeds and sizes, the all-natural, grain-free jerky is oven baked in small batches and rich in omega oils and protein. Owners can feed it as a tasty, chef-inspired treat or a guilt-free training reward.
ANIMALS
petproductnews.com

Pet Wellness Will Be a Huge Trend in 2022

For the first time in two years, SuperZoo, which is produced by World Pet Association (WPA), returned to Las Vegas in August to give pet retailers an opportunity to see the latest products and assess the market outlook for the months ahead. Judging by the number of foods, treats and supplements in the New Product Showcase and other areas on the show floor, like the new Health and Wellbeing area, it’s safe to say that pet wellness continues to be the top trend. Perhaps this is due to a more permanent work-from-home lifestyle, which enabled more bonding between people and pets, or maybe an unpredictable environment makes us want to control as many uncertainties as possible—but what is clear is that consumers are looking for solutions that extend their pets’ lives, promote health and provide every opportunity for animal companions to thrive.
PET SERVICES
Food52

Salmon Kebabs With Nigella

Like many families, mine is eating less red meat and more salmon these days. As a result, I’m always looking for new ways to prepare it. As much as I love slow-roasted salmon, I might like this dish even better—and not just because there’s virtually no cleanup when I cook the fish on the grill. I find cumin pairs really well with salmon, giving the dish a gutsy, hearty flavor that appeals especially to the carnivores in the crowd. Serve it over pilaf, in a pita drizzled with pomegranate vinaigrette, or atop a bed of arugula dressed with the same vinaigrette for a sweet-and-sour contrast. —Christine Sahadi Whelan.
RECIPES
petproductnews.com

GoGo Dusted Cheek Chips

Artvark Pet Products presents GoGo Dusted Cheek Chips. Each chip is carefully selected, trimmed of any fat, and hand-coated with either bully stick or taffy dust for a perfect flavor dogs will love. The chips are free from any additives, preservatives and color, using only all-natural beef. Collagen from beef cheek can improve a pet’s mobility, lubricate and protect connective tissues that support hips and joints, and also assist in replenishing a pet’s natural collagen levels. The chips also promote healthy teeth.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Pets
petproductnews.com

The K9 Shop Hosts An Evening of Pet Nutrition

The K9 Shop located in Massapequa, N.Y., hosted its first event on Nov. 6, An Evening of Pet Nutrition with Bill Hoekman, vice president of nutrition and communication at Green Juju, a pet food manufacturer. Pet owners from all around the area came to learn from Hoekman and ask a...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
petproductnews.com

Heirloom Pet Products Inks Distribution Deal with Crystal Coast Pets

Heirloom Pet Products has signed a new distribution partnership with Crystal Coast Pets (CCP). Under the leadership of Rob Johnson, Crystal Coast Pets will be representing Heirloom Pet Products across North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as with other key pet specialty accounts in the southeast out of CCP’s distribution center in New Bern, N.C.
NEW BERN, NC
recipes.net

Salmon Sushi Recipe

You can't go wrong with this classic salmon sushi for tasty Japanese bites. It's made with smoked salmon, avocado, and cucumber. Soak rice for 4 hours. Drain rice and cook in a rice cooker with 2 cups of water. Rice must be slightly dry as vinegar will be added later.
RECIPES
Winchester News Gazette

Smoked Salmon for Holiday Soirees

Recipes and tips for seasonal, socially distanced entertaining. (Family Features) Delicious, colorful and versatile, smoked salmon can make it easy to elevate your holiday festivities, which might look shockingly different this year. Whether it's your family or a small group of friends, you can feel good about serving sustainable smoked...
RECIPES
BHG

Salmon and Cabbage Noodle Bowls

Oops! We cannot find any ingredients on sale near you. Do we have the correct zip code?. In a small saucepan cook 1 thinly sliced carrot in 1 inch of water, uncovered, about 8 minutes or until tender; drain and let cool. In a food processor combine carrot, 1 Tbsp. red miso paste, and 1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger; pulse until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Whisk in 2 Tbsp. each chopped scallion, reduced-sodium soy sauce, and rice vinegar, and 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil. Whisk in 2 to 3 Tbsp. water to thin to desired consistency.
RECIPES
Mashed

Air Fryer Teriyaki Salmon Recipe

Air fryers have been a popular holiday gift over the past few years, and with good reason. Many of us already have the wonderful appliance in our kitchens, and while we've come to know and love air fryers, we're also aware by now that they're not miracle-workers capable of cooking every kind of food to perfection. Baking a cake in an air fryer? Not advised. Nor should you be using an air fryer to cook your Thanksgiving turkey, even if you do have a super jumbo-sized one (or a very small bird).
RECIPES
recipes.net

Salmon Coulibiac Recipe

This Russian salmon coulibiac truly hits the spot with its moist & flaky goodness. It offers layers of salmon and rice wrapped in puff pastry. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Place a skillet over medium heat. Add the butter, sliced shallots, and mushrooms. Saute for 5 minutes to...
RECIPES
Austin Daily Herald

Al Batt: Salmonella is not a young salmon

I remember everything that happened when I was four years old as if it were yesterday. I have a wonderful neighbor named Bruce. Whenever I pass his drive, thoughts occur to me. “Que pasa, calabaza? What’s up, pumpkin?” My wife either pretended to be asleep or comatose. I’d slept well. Why not? I’ve been practicing for years. I think it was due to the memory of the night’s moonglade, which is the bright reflection of moonlight on a body of water.
LIFESTYLE
The Ada News

Smoking hot salmon

As we head into the holiday season, it’s handy to have a few healthy appetizers and snacks up our sleeves for guilt-free meals and nibbling before and between festivities. Hot-smoked salmon salad should be on your list. It’s a healthy, elegant and seriously tasty salad -- served chilled, despite the name -- which is delightfully versatile and can be easily made in advance of serving.
RECIPES
NW News Network

This whiskey is for protecting salmon

Whiskey isn’t just for drinking anymore. A new craft whiskey is turning the old saying: “Whiskey is for drinking. Water is for fighting,” on its head. This whiskey is fighting to save salmon. Copperworks Distilling Co., based in Seattle, has released the first Salmon-Safe American single malt whiskey, made entirely...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy