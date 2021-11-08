Kentucky rescue crews continue search for missing woman

Scott County officials plan to resume the search for a missing woman after suspending the search late Sunday evening.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Fire and Georgetown-Scott County EMA have been searching in the area of 265 S. Rays Fork looking for Mary Haralson.

They said they are using K9 units and drones to try to find Haralson.

Mondya morning, additional ground crews along with drones and the Scott County Helicopter Aviation Unit will resume the search.

“We are asking anyone who has Trail/Hunting Cameras in the area to check footage for the missing adult. We have already located one trail camera that did spot Mary Haralson on Friday night so other cameras may indicate her direction of travel,” a post on Facebook said.

Haralson was last seen Friday and left a voicemail that she had turned her ankle near water and a deer stand.

Anyone with information on where Haralson might be should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.