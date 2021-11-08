St. Cloud VA Hosting Virtual Town Hall This Week

ST. CLOUD -- It’s no surprise that early detection can help increase the treatability of illness and disease. That’s why CentraCare’s Coborn Cancer, Dermatology, Breast, and Digestive centers are teaming up for a free cancer screening event this week. The screening night will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00...
ST. CLOUD -- A longtime St. Cloud organization has moved into a permanent home. The Hagen Center works to help people who are homeless, needy, and hurting. Although having been in the area for 10 years, the non-profit secured its location at 340 7th Avenue just six weeks ago. The site was previously home to Mudcastle, a small church that recently moved down to Texas.
This picture was posted on Facebook on the "Quirky Minnesota Places" group. This is something that you may drive past and wonder what the reason is for the boots on fenceposts. From the Facebook post:. Near Glenwood, MN. This row of old boots was started by a farmer who would...
ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is helping bridge the digital divide thanks to a grant. The organization recently received $15,000 from AT&T to help address the homework gap and provide area young people with increased internet access. Paul Wiertz is the President of AT&T...
ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota's Cottage Food industry is growing in popularity and if you've always wanted to try selling your jams, salsa, baked goods, or other canned goods from your home, the University of Minnesota Extension Office is here to help. Food Safety educators will be holding a webinar on...
It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 19, we need you to share photos of your brightest, most...
I ran across this story on Facebook last week about an incident in Princeton recently, and I wanted to share it with you. "While driving home tonight, (November 9th, 2021) a car was stopped at 1st Street and the Rum River light with its hood up. My step-son Tanner, was with me and said, "Let's go find out if he needs help." (While many vehicles kept going). So I pulled around and stopped and asked the man if he needed help. The man stated that his car just suddenly stopped and wouldn't start.
ST. CLOUD -- A beloved former taco restaurant in the St. Cloud metro area is making a comeback. Taco Villa on Division Street in Waite Park closed on Christmas Eve in 2011. Bob Abel recently was able to work with the owners and acquire all the original recipes. He also bought the old Taco John's building in downtown St. Cloud and that is where he will be opening the new Taco Villa.
ST. CLOUD/ST. JOSEPH -- Three local breweries are teaming up once again for a clothing drive. Beaver Island, Bad Habit, and Pantown have partnered for the "Warm Wishes Clothing Drive" this week. Bring in new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, boots, or new underwear or socks and you get...
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Celebrated Veterans' Day with a parade through downtown St. Cloud Thursday. The parade went from the St. Cloud Public Library down St. Germain Street to the River's Edge Convention Center. The turnout was good despite the cold weather. Local veterans organizations led the parade, which...
Snow is in the forecast for St. Cloud this weekend and if we get measurable snow the City of St. Cloud will be ready to move it. That according to St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who says their budget runs January-December which means their snow removal covers last winter and the first part of this one. He says they have money for plowing and plow drivers set to go when they are needed.
CentraCare has more than 100 positive COVID-19 patients this week. More than 80 of those are at St. Cloud hospital. These numbers are up slightly from last week where numbers were 97 within CentraCare and 70 at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. George Morris says they haven't seen COVID-19 numbers this...
