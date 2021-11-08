CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud VA Hosting Virtual Town Hall This Week

By Sarah Mueller
 7 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota veterans will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on their healthcare this week. The St. Cloud VA Health Care System and Max J. Beilke...

Kindness Shown In Princeton Warms Hearts Of Local Residents

I ran across this story on Facebook last week about an incident in Princeton recently, and I wanted to share it with you. "While driving home tonight, (November 9th, 2021) a car was stopped at 1st Street and the Rum River light with its hood up. My step-son Tanner, was with me and said, "Let's go find out if he needs help." (While many vehicles kept going). So I pulled around and stopped and asked the man if he needed help. The man stated that his car just suddenly stopped and wouldn't start.
PRINCETON, MN
Taco Villa Moving Into Former Taco John’s Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A beloved former taco restaurant in the St. Cloud metro area is making a comeback. Taco Villa on Division Street in Waite Park closed on Christmas Eve in 2011. Bob Abel recently was able to work with the owners and acquire all the original recipes. He also bought the old Taco John's building in downtown St. Cloud and that is where he will be opening the new Taco Villa.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud Celebrates Veteran’s Day

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Celebrated Veterans' Day with a parade through downtown St. Cloud Thursday. The parade went from the St. Cloud Public Library down St. Germain Street to the River's Edge Convention Center. The turnout was good despite the cold weather. Local veterans organizations led the parade, which...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
City of St. Cloud Ready to Plow Snow When Needed

Snow is in the forecast for St. Cloud this weekend and if we get measurable snow the City of St. Cloud will be ready to move it. That according to St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who says their budget runs January-December which means their snow removal covers last winter and the first part of this one. He says they have money for plowing and plow drivers set to go when they are needed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
