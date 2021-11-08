Edgar Wright Wrote a Script for ‘Baby Driver 2’ But Isn’t Sure He Wants to Make It

Edgar Wright is back. The director, who kept busy during the pandemic by releasing the music documentary Sparks, had to wait a little longer for his latest genre exercise to hit theaters. Last Night in Soho, which was delayed by a year and marks his official follow-up to the suprise hit Baby Driver, is a psychological horror starring Thomasin McKenzie as an aspiring fashion designer who is haunted with visions of a mysterious woman in 1960s London, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. The film, which doubles as love letter to the city Wright calls home and an ode to the European thrillers of his youth, is once again packed with references and the kinetic style Wright has become known for. To mark its release, Wright hopped on a call with Cary Fukunaga, another filmmaker who knows a thing or two about delayed movies, to discuss the psychological toll of moviemaking, reshoots, challenging audience expectations, and ghosts, both real and imagined. —BEN BARNA.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO