CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud VA Hosting Virtual Town Hall This Week

By Sarah Mueller
WJON
WJON
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota veterans will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on their healthcare this week. The St. Cloud VA Health Care System and Max J. Beilke...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

CentraCare Hosting Free Cancer Screening Night in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- It’s no surprise that early detection can help increase the treatability of illness and disease. That’s why CentraCare’s Coborn Cancer, Dermatology, Breast, and Digestive centers are teaming up for a free cancer screening event this week. The screening night will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Hagen Help Center New Location Open in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime St. Cloud organization has moved into a permanent home. The Hagen Center works to help people who are homeless, needy, and hurting. Although having been in the area for 10 years, the non-profit secured its location at 340 7th Avenue just six weeks ago. The site was previously home to Mudcastle, a small church that recently moved down to Texas.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Paddy’s Game Shoppe Moves Into New St. Cloud Location

ST. CLOUD -- A local game shop has moved their board piece to a new part of town. Paddy's Game Shoppe opened their new location in the Centennial Plaza Sunday after 16 years in downtown St. Cloud. Owner Gino Marinaro says as they were looking for a new store front,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Boot Hill Near Glenwood Has Special Meaning

This picture was posted on Facebook on the "Quirky Minnesota Places" group. This is something that you may drive past and wonder what the reason is for the boots on fenceposts. From the Facebook post:. Near Glenwood, MN. This row of old boots was started by a farmer who would...
GLENWOOD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vining, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Government
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
WJON

Register To Win A Thanksgiving ‘Thank-FULL’ Pie

At St. Cloud’s Fresh Mix, Mix 94.9 we’re thankful for YOU and your listenership! And, we want you to be extra ‘Thank-FULL’ this Thanksgiving by hooking you up with a free pie ...and spreading some gratitude heading into the holidays with the help of our friends at Mixin’ It Up Gluten Free Bakery in Sauk Rapids.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Minnesota Cottage Food Producer Webinar Scheduled for December

ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota's Cottage Food industry is growing in popularity and if you've always wanted to try selling your jams, salsa, baked goods, or other canned goods from your home, the University of Minnesota Extension Office is here to help. Food Safety educators will be holding a webinar on...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Kindness Shown In Princeton Warms Hearts Of Local Residents

I ran across this story on Facebook last week about an incident in Princeton recently, and I wanted to share it with you. "While driving home tonight, (November 9th, 2021) a car was stopped at 1st Street and the Rum River light with its hood up. My step-son Tanner, was with me and said, "Let's go find out if he needs help." (While many vehicles kept going). So I pulled around and stopped and asked the man if he needed help. The man stated that his car just suddenly stopped and wouldn't start.
PRINCETON, MN
WJON

Waite Park Officials Revisiting Comprehensive, Strategic Plans

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are revisiting their conversations surrounding the city's comprehensive plan. Talks regarding the comprehensive plan began last year, but were put on hold due to the pandemic. City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says because of the impacts brought on by the pandemic, they felt it would...
WAITE PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Clinic#Microsoft Teams
WJON

Taco Villa Moving Into Former Taco John’s Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A beloved former taco restaurant in the St. Cloud metro area is making a comeback. Taco Villa on Division Street in Waite Park closed on Christmas Eve in 2011. Bob Abel recently was able to work with the owners and acquire all the original recipes. He also bought the old Taco John's building in downtown St. Cloud and that is where he will be opening the new Taco Villa.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

10 Phobias That Will Make Life in Minnesota Miserable for You

There are some pretty weird fears out there with even weirder names. Like, for instance, the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth. That's called "Arachibutyrophobia." Or the fear of the color yellow -- that's called "Xanthophobia." Anyone with the fear of balloons (Globophobia) probably has a bad time at birthday parties, and Nomophobia -- or the fear of being without your mobile phone -- is a very real thing in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Metro Bus Announces Extension to Connex

SARTELL -- Metro Bus has announced an extension to their Connex ride share service through 2022. After an extension last year, the service was supposed to end in December. Now, the service will continue through 2022. The extension allows Metro Bus to collect data on the effectiveness and efficiency of...
SARTELL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
WJON

Arches Experience Success At Annual Camp Ripley Deer Hunt

LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota DNR says archery hunters had a strong harvest at a deer hunting event at Camp Ripley last month. Nearly 2,000 hunters harvested 273 deer during the three day event near Little Falls from October 29th-31st. Dr. Bill Faber is the head of the Central Lakes...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

New Salt Cave Business Opening in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new business is opening Friday in downtown St. Cloud. Bella Vita Salt Caves is at 707 West St. Germain Street. Owner Christina Piecek says they'll be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. She says the opening comes after a year of planning and seven months of building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Celebrates Veteran’s Day

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Celebrated Veterans' Day with a parade through downtown St. Cloud Thursday. The parade went from the St. Cloud Public Library down St. Germain Street to the River's Edge Convention Center. The turnout was good despite the cold weather. Local veterans organizations led the parade, which...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

City of St. Cloud Ready to Plow Snow When Needed

Snow is in the forecast for St. Cloud this weekend and if we get measurable snow the City of St. Cloud will be ready to move it. That according to St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis. He says their budget runs January-December which means their snow removal covers last winter and the first part of this one. He says they have money for plowing and plow drivers set to go when they are needed. Kleis says they budget for any occurrence of snow which includes snow storms. He acknowledges that it isn't always convenient because snow can happen on weekends, holidays and overnight. Kleis says when snow needs to be removed on a holiday costs the city are more due to holiday pay.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

COVID-19 Still a Problem at St. Cloud Hospital

CentraCare has more than 100 positive COVID-19 patients this week. More than 80 of those are at St. Cloud hospital. These numbers are up slightly from last week where numbers were 97 within CentraCare and 70 at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they haven't seen COVID-19 numbers this high at St. Cloud Hospital since around Christmas time last year. He says 25 people are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 24 of them at the St. Cloud ICU/Critical Care unit. The other one is in Willmar at Rice Memorial Hospital. Morris says most of the ICU patients are on ventilators. He says 6 of the people on ventilators are under the age of 50. Morris says it takes a long time for people to get off ventilators due to the damage that severe COVID does to a person's lungs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Departs for European Trade Mission

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is leaving for a six-day trip to Europe to promote the state’s businesses. The Democratic governor said says he will travel to the United Kingdom and Finland to promote trade with a focus on health care, environmental technology, agriculture, and education. Walz will...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Hazardous Waste Division Collects Fluorescent Bulbs

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Division is assisting farmers to get rid of their fluorescent bulbs. They will be picking up the spent bulbs by appointment from now until April. There is a 100-bulb minimum requirement. You can call them at 320-257-8605 or email HHWSW@co.stearns.mn.us. North...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy