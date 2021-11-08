“Social Responsibility and Shakes”

Are you interested in giving back to the community? Do you have philanthropic passions that you would like to pursue further but are not quite sure how to do so? Are you part of a student organization interested in learning tips on fundraising for causes you care about? Join the Center for Civic Engagement & Learning’s (CCEL) Executive Council and Ayla Sweeney, CWRU’s director of parent and family giving, for “Philanthropy 101,” an overview on philanthropy and insights on successful fundraising strategies followed by a panel of student organizations sharing their fundraising tips.

CHARITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO