“Social Responsibility and Shakes”

The Center for Civic Engagement & Learning (CCEL) Student Executive Council and the Interfraternity Congress and Panhellenic Council invite Case Western Reserve University graduate and undergraduate students...
ATHENS - Committed to its responsible operation and the goal of sustainable hospitality, Mitsis Hotels Group announces the publication of the second edition of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report for the year 2020. The Report contains the sum of the Group’s CSR actions and environmental practices, at a time...
Interested in pursuing a social justice minor (SJUS)? The Social Justice Institute is seeking undergraduate students interested in declaring their minor. The SJUS minor prepares students from across the university to address local, national and global inequities. The curriculum emphasizes the history, theory and practice of social justice work; the distribution of power, resources and opportunities; and appropriate individual and collective remedies for social justice.
Do well by doing good has emerged as a significant marketing mandate for companies and corporations of all sizes, across the country, under the banner of corporate social responsibility (CSR). CSR initiatives are gaining traction because they can generate both goodwill and revenue opportunities. As an educator, I am pleased...
Join faculty members from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences and Case School of Engineering for a webinar about the new Certificate in Data Science for Social Impact (DSSI). The 12-credit-hour DSSI certificate is open to degree-seeking graduate students at Case Western Reserve University and...
Shadowing Case by Case and the Undergraduate Research Society will collaborate to host a Research Fair Friday, Nov. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Thwing Center atrium. Students are invited to explore research opportunities for the upcoming semester, summer and more. The Research Fair will feature the opportunity...
Inspired by a belief that knowledge is power, Read Woke Books help students examine tough topics facing our society—from gun violence to immigration. The world is full of big challenges for the next generation. As educators, we’re in a unique position to teach our students how to turn those challenges into opportunities for change. A powerful way to inspire students is through literacy.
After a year break due to COVID-19, Hofstra’s community cleanup program, Shake-A-Rake, returns this Saturday, November 13, with more than 500 student volunteers ready to clear the yards of local senior citizens and disabled residents. In addition to working on approximately 66 homes, the students will rake leaves at the...
Applications are now open for Nord Grants, financial awards made to individual full-time faculty members or faculty members in collaboration with others, for the purpose of developing innovative teaching and research projects that directly benefit student learning. Such projects could include (but are not limited to):. Exploring innovative teaching and...
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to the annual CWRU American Medical Student Association (AMSA) Benefit Dinner to support Mission4Maureen, a local organization aimed at reducing the cost of brain tumor treatment for underserved communities in the Cleveland Area. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Thwing Center ballroom.
Academic Impressions, a professional development team for higher education institutions, will offer a live training session to Case Western Reserve University faculty members. Titled “Actualize Your Purpose and Legacy: Workshop on Improving Your Well-Being,” this session will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. The pandemic has...
Are you interested in giving back to the community? Do you have philanthropic passions that you would like to pursue further but are not quite sure how to do so? Are you part of a student organization interested in learning tips on fundraising for causes you care about? Join the Center for Civic Engagement & Learning’s (CCEL) Executive Council and Ayla Sweeney, CWRU’s director of parent and family giving, for “Philanthropy 101,” an overview on philanthropy and insights on successful fundraising strategies followed by a panel of student organizations sharing their fundraising tips.
University Health and Counseling Services will host T.H.I.N.K., suicide prevention training, Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center, Senior Classroom B. T.H.I.N.K. is a suicide prevention training to help people recognize warning signs and assist others who may be having suicidal thoughts. This...
Attend the Virtual Benefits & Wellness Fair today (Nov. 9) for sessions on benefits, FSA and HSA options, pilates, Medical Mutual, Vanguard, Greater Circle Living, KinderCare and OH 529 Plan. Those who register also may win a raffle prize. Today’s schedule of events is:. 9 to 10 a.m.: Medical Mutual...
Join the Alumni Association of Case Western Reserve University and the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women for Women of Wonder, a series of conversations on women’s professional leadership journeys. Alumni and members of the campus community are invited to gather for an in-depth conversation on topics that explore women’s pathways in the pursuit of leadership, the obstacles they faced along the way, and the tactics that kept them moving forward.
Whether you’re considering a career in dietetics, enhancing your academic record, or hoping to work in wellness, public policy or disease prevention, the training you may gain from Case Western Reserve University’s nutrition and public health nutrition programs at the School of Medicine will open you to a variety of options. Members of the CWRU community are invited to learn how a graduate degree in nutrition or public health nutrition can shape their academic training and provide valuable experience that can give them a competitive edge in their future career at an upcoming virtual information session Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. (EST).
Interested in pursuing your graduate degree in population and quantitative health sciences? Join Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine for an information session to learn about the PhD degree programs offered in the Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences. The information session will take place Monday, Nov. 15,...
Three years ago, an anonymous donor challenged Case Western Reserve supporters to help endow 10 professorships each at the university’s medical and engineering schools. By committing to half of the amount required ($1 million), donors would have the opportunity to name the professorship the gift helped create. That effort went...
Case Western Reserve University works to provide a safe and healthy environment to our community members. With the holiday season approaching, we would like to take this opportunity to remind you of the university’s expectations regarding alcohol use at CWRU events. If you are planning to host an on- or...
As you explore your PhD options, have you considered the possibilities for what’s next? Graduates from the School of Medicine’s Biomedical Sciences Training Program (BSTP) at Case Western Reserve University go on to a myriad research, academic and nonprofit positions. Join the School of Medicine’s George Dubyak, professor of physiology...
All members of the campus community are invited to celebrate International Education Week with the Center for International Affairs today (Nov. 15) through Friday, Nov. 19. International Education Week is a national celebration of the benefits of international education and global exchange. The joint initiative of the U.S. Departments of State and Education is an effort to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences in the United States. All week long, you can learn about the impact international education has here at CWRU through the personal accounts of students, faculty and staff.
Comments / 0