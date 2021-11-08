“Working on Campus During COVID: A Community Conversation”

The Livingston County Community Alliance is holding a series of conversations to engage with the community on youth substance use locally. The LCCA is an anti-drug coalition that aims to reduce and prevent youth substance use and encourage healthy and drug-free lifestyles. They are hosting four Community Conversations to discuss why Livingston County youth are using. At these events, they are hoping to hear back from the community on what they see as the root causes for youth substance use. The LCCA will then use the input they gather from these meetings to help them determine what evidence-based interventions will have the most impact here, because as they see it, local issues require local solutions. It will also help the Alliance in preparing for their next Drug-Free Communities 5 year grant.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO