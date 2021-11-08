CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburgh Gin launches Christmas wreath

By Susanne Norris
goodhousekeeping.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas officially begins when the decorations go up, including putting a Christmas wreath on the door. For anyone looking for a unique Christmas wreath this year, Edinburgh Gin has launched a Christmas wreath that combines pretty decoration with everyone's favourite tipple!. Known as a 'Drinkable Wreath" this Christmas wreath...

