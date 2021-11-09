US Foods (USFD) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO