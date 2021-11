HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire crews responded to two fires over the weekend. The first was just after 11 a.m. Saturday at 101 Kisiwa Parkway. They found smoke when they got there, with a smoldering fire on a stove top. It was put out with minimal damage after being reported by a caretaker. No one was hurt, and smoke was cleared from the home.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO