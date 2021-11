News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.36). Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $133.02 million.

