ViaSat (VSAT) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

ViaSat (VSAT) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. GUIDANCE:. SOC Telemed Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $91.5-93.5 million, versus the consensus of $90.9 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Compugen (CGEN) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.07/sh

Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), versus ($0.09) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6 million, versus $0 reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

WM Technology, Inc (MAPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Tops Q3 EPS by 39c

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.36). Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $133.02 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BlackSky (BKSY) Misses Q3 EPS by 67c

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.67 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Reports Q3 EPS of ($1.52)

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Misses Q1 EPS by 2c

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.75), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.58). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39 million, versus $0 reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Target Hospitality (TH) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.33 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Energy Focus (EFOI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Mirant Corporation (MIR) Reports Q3 Loss of $7.01

Mirant Corporation (NYSE: MIR) reported Q3 EPS of ($7.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $144.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Mirant Corporation sees FY2021 revenue of $723 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

U. S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.50), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.56). Revenue for the quarter came in at $56.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.95 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.23, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $68.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.08

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $74.5 million, versus $0 reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

NXT-ID (NXTD) Reports Q3 EPS of (12c)

NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NXT-ID (NXTD) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

RBC Bearings (ROLL) Misses Q2 EPS by 14c

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $160.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. GUIDANCE:. RBC Bearings sees Q3 2022 revenue of $245-255 million, versus the consensus of $173 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amgen (AMGN) Declares $1.76 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.76 per share, or $7.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS

