Books and Coffee for ‘Yu and Me’ on Mulberry Street

Milwaukee, WI –Monday, November 1, 2021– Mike Eitel, owner and operator of Caravan Hospitality announced he’ll open his latest concept, the soccer themed Nomad Coffee Bar (NCB), which will be located next to his Brady Street staple, The Nomad World Pub. Nomad is home to an eclectic beer and beverage program, a burger (and snack) shack and now, Nomad Coffee Bar. The latest addition to the growing brand will be located just south (next door) at 1668 N. Warren Ave. The newly renovated coffee destination will operate seven days a week opening by 7am daily and earlier on weekends for morning soccer matches. The heated, covered deck as well as Nomad’s parklet and patio spaces will be open for dine “in” and take-away.
