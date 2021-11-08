Books and Coffee for ‘Yu and Me’ on Mulberry Street

The new coffee table book The James Bond Archives is so big that it comes in its own cardboard box. Like similar in-depth coffee table books from renowned publisher Taschen, the size and physical weight of this book will blow your mind. Although previous versions of this book have existed before, the new edition is awesome for two reasons: First, it includes an in-depth look at No Time To Die, including spoilers and behind-the-scenes photos. Second — and this is really special — the book also includes amazing photos and details about the two “unofficial” James Bond films; the spoof version of Casino Royale (1967) and the Sean Connery/Kim Basinger off-brand 1983 Bond, Never Say Never Again.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO