CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Books and Coffee for ‘Yu and Me’ on Mulberry Street

boweryboogie.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is an apparent trend of small boutique bookstores opening downtown. Last year saw the arrival of Sweet Pickle Books on Orchard Street, marrying the written word with briny treats; there is also the Common Books pushcart roving the neighborhood;...

www.boweryboogie.com

Comments / 0

Related
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Blank Street Coffee Opens at 79th and Broadway

Upper West Siders in need of some caffeine have a new coffee spot to indulge at: Blank Street Coffee opened its new shop at 2218 Broadway on the corner of 79th Street on October 30. The first day was “phenomenal,” according to a Blank Street barista, noting that a steady...
BROOKLYN, NY
milwaukeemag.com

Brady Street’s Getting a New Coffee Bar!

Nomad Coffee Bar (1668 N. Warren Ave.) – sibling of 26-year-old Nomad World Pub (1401 E. Brady St.) – will make its grand debut this weekend, Nov. 6-7. Like its brother bar, the coffee spot is soccer themed. The two businesses are also next-door neighbors. Besides offering coffees (including espresso,...
RESTAURANTS
rice.edu

Coffee klatch

Ahead of a day full of receptions and reunions, Rice President David Leebron, Provost Reginald DesRoches and Dean of Undergraduates Bridget Gorman fueled up with coffee in the Ray Courtyard while visiting with alumni and parents Oct. 29. The morning Family Coffee with Campus Leaders was just one of many...
FOOD & DRINKS
southernminn.com

Coffee Club

On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome— even if you are new to the studio!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Food Drink#Community Board 3#Asian
Fatherly

This Huge James Bond Coffee Table Book Is Amazing — And Selling Out Fast

The new coffee table book The James Bond Archives is so big that it comes in its own cardboard box. Like similar in-depth coffee table books from renowned publisher Taschen, the size and physical weight of this book will blow your mind. Although previous versions of this book have existed before, the new edition is awesome for two reasons: First, it includes an in-depth look at No Time To Die, including spoilers and behind-the-scenes photos. Second — and this is really special — the book also includes amazing photos and details about the two “unofficial” James Bond films; the spoof version of Casino Royale (1967) and the Sean Connery/Kim Basinger off-brand 1983 Bond, Never Say Never Again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Urban Milwaukee

Coffee Returns to Nomad on Brady Street November 6th

Milwaukee, WI –Monday, November 1, 2021– Mike Eitel, owner and operator of Caravan Hospitality announced he’ll open his latest concept, the soccer themed Nomad Coffee Bar (NCB), which will be located next to his Brady Street staple, The Nomad World Pub. Nomad is home to an eclectic beer and beverage program, a burger (and snack) shack and now, Nomad Coffee Bar. The latest addition to the growing brand will be located just south (next door) at 1668 N. Warren Ave. The newly renovated coffee destination will operate seven days a week opening by 7am daily and earlier on weekends for morning soccer matches. The heated, covered deck as well as Nomad’s parklet and patio spaces will be open for dine “in” and take-away.
MILWAUKEE, WI
sprudge.com

Coffee Design: Cometeer Coffee

Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. This week on Coffee Design we’re checking out Cometeer Coffee, with whom you may already be familiar—perhaps for their recent 35 million dollar Series B funding round. The brand of ready to drink freezer coffee pucks has a simple mission: to “decommoditize coffee by making delicious specialty coffee accessible to everyone… and to make a positive impact on the coffee industry.”
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
laduenews.com

Local Designer Creates the Cocktail Coffee-Table Book You Need This Holiday Season

Rachel K. Miller has been busy during the coronaviral pandemic. The artist and designer turned her passion project into a charming cocktail book funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign. The Illustrated Cocktail features 64 drink recipes with accompanying history, home bar tips and more – all packaged in 184 pages with delightfully retro artwork.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mercyhurst.edu

The 814: Pressed Books+Coffee+Gifts

Pressed, a coffee-lover and book-lover’s dream all in one, is located at 1535 West 8th Street at Greengarden Place. This business is in a great location just off the Bayfront, near a park, and nestled within a plaza full of other shops that anyone will love. This convenient location makes...
ERIE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Off the Streets and Into Your Homes: Ithaca Murals Launches Coloring Book

ITHACA, N.Y.(WENY)-- Downtown Ithaca is becoming known for its street art and murals but it has not always been that way. In 2009 there were only 15 murals throughout the city of Ithaca, today that number has grown to over 200. The non-profit organization, Ithaca Murals, has played a big part in shaping street art over the past few decades.
ITHACA, NY
boweryboogie.com

Finding ‘Treasure’ at the Former Boys Don’t Cry on Orchard Street

The revolving door of nightlife continues at 22 Orchard Street, where a newcomer is looking to take the torch from Boys Don’t Cry. Christopher Yerington – former general manager of the shuttered Black & White on East 10th Street – is looking to update the map, so to speak, with a cafe-bar called Treasure Club.
RESTAURANTS
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

The pandemic couldn’t close book on Novel Coffee + Teas

It’s not the typical narrative for small business owners. When statewide shutdowns in the wake of Covid-19 closed the Richland Public Library’s doors, its café, Novel Coffee + Teas, shut down with it. Though many businesses took advantage of the lull to re-imagine their brands, spaces and business models, few...
RICHLAND, WA
funcheap.com

Green Apple Books Author Talk “Win Me Something” (SF)

Join us on Monday, November 15th at 6pm PT when Kyle Lucia Wu discusses her novel, Win Me Something, with K-Ming Chang at 9th Ave!. Join us virtually by registering at the link below. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_JJF6VmQDTBGVE-G4bFaCtg. Praise for Win Me Something. “A lovely coming-of-age story that will resonate with anyone who’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
swiowanewssource.com

Coffee and Conversations

Writing has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, starting with Mrs. Osvald’s Writers Workshop in 2nd grade and continued through my high school career as a contributing writer to the school newspaper, The Needle, and then an editor my senior year. The more...
ATLANTIC, IA
IGN

Best Art and Coffee Table Books: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

It's time to start shopping for loved ones this holiday season, and art books and coffee table books are a great idea to add to any video game fan's collections. From video game biographies about industry legends like Hideo Kojima and Satoru Iwata, to art books featuring franchises like Halo and Final Fantasy, there's no shortage of gift ideas for every gamer on your shopping list.
VIDEO GAMES
boweryboogie.com

With Open Restaurants on its Way to Permanence, Music Heads Indoors

What follows is a checkup of the downtown music scene with Everynight Charley Crespo, prolific Editor of The Manhattan Beat. Here is the latest entry. The city’s Open Restaurants program has decreased in importance as a showcase for live music. A year ago, outdoor dining establishments and busking were the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboogie.com

Tipsy Shanghai Hits East Broadway

Out with old, in with the new. Tipsy Shanghai, a fast-casual Chinese restaurant based in Greenwich Village, is now on the Lower East Side. The business just unveiled a new location on East Broadway, in what was formerly Cafe Petisco and its vegan successor. As with the original, the new...
RESTAURANTS
PopSugar

Paris Hilton Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale in Her Tulle, Flower-Embroidered Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton just had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams, and her dresses (yes, plural) certainly lived up to all our expectations. While tying the knot with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, the reality TV star wowed in a showstopping gown she custom-designed alongside Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Complete with a high neck and long sleeves, the dress was covered in elegant pressed-flower embroidery that trailed down its voluminous tulle skirt. She paired it with a lengthy veil featuring similar embroidered floral details.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy