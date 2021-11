For many foodies, it would be a challenge to imagine a world without Julia Child. Fans of celebrity chefs — and even famous chefs themselves — credit the late Child for paving the way to success for other aspiring cooks, from Rachael Ray to Ina Garten. One of Child's main accomplishments was demystifying the once complicated art of French cooking for Americans, making home cooks believe that they could pull off Parisian-style meals at home, according to The New York Times. But Child's now-legendary path to adoration could have been very different, thanks to her father, John McWilliams.

PASADENA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO