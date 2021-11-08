CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hundreds of prehistoric tools found along river

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA site on the banks of an Aberdeenshire river has been found to be a hotspot of prehistoric activity. In just three days earlier this year hundreds of stone tools were uncovered. Archaeologists hope to make more Mesolithic finds this month. They have organised an excavation to uncover more...

healththoroughfare.com

Venomous Sharks are Found in a River From London

The River Thames that goes through London has always ignited the curiosity of researchers. We’re talking about the longest river entirely in England and also the second-longest considering the UK, as it measures 215 miles. Even nowadays, new things are discovered about the River Thames. According to CNN, the river...
ANIMALS
adirondackexplorer.org

‘Other-worldly’ isolation along the Deer River Meadows

The Deer River begins along the slopes of Debar Mountain and winds almost 70 miles before dumping into the St. Regis River at Helena. It’s a little river with a big personality that’s mostly impenetrable above the Deer River Flow – an impoundment created by an almost 300-foot-long dam at the northern end. With views of Debar, Baldface, Furnace, and Orebed Mountains along with fishing opportunities, the flow may be the only part of the river that’s easily accessible, with a DEC hand launch along the Cold Brook Road (See Phil Brown’s Let the Good Times Flow). No public carry exists around the dam for access to the 2.4 miles of flatwater below, though an easy access can be found along the Red Tavern Road.
LIFESTYLE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallet Oak Foundation Friends plant native trees along Lavaca River

HALLETSVILLE, Texas – As part of their Sustainability Project, Hallet Oak Foundation’s Friends of the Lavaca River committee planted four trees along the Lavaca River. Landowner Billy Hobbs gave them permission to plan next to the Stripes convenience store. Committee members chose live oak trees as a beautiful representation of what makes Texas, Texas. Live oak trees are year-round low maintenance trees that can survive in the diverse soils of Lavaca County.
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
BBC

River Thames: Sharks and seahorses found living in waterway

Sharks, seahorses, eels and seals have been found living in the River Thames, a study has found. The State of the Thames Report, led by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), highlights changes since the river was declared "biologically dead" in 1957. The river has seen an increase in its...
ANIMALS
#Volunteers#Stone Tools#Mesolithic Deeside Co
WATN Local Memphis

Tennessee offers grants for tree planting along rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's wildlife agency is offering grants to help cities, schools, community groups and environmental organizations buy seedlings for planting trees along rivers and streams. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said five $500 grants are available for each of the agency's four Aquatic Habitat Protection projects, for a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY
Science Focus

Are most maps of the world wrong?

Every map ever printed is wrong, by definition. The job of a map is to provide a simpler representation of the world. A completely accurate map would need to be life-size. Worse, the Earth is round and paper is flat. Over small areas, the curvature isn’t noticeable, but to unwrap...
SCIENCE
WNEM

Minor oil slick found on Cass River in Frankenmuth

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and source of an oil spill in the Cass River. On Tuesday at 3:10 p.m., the Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to reports of oil in the river near the covered bridge. The oil slick was approximately 20 yards wide and several hundred yards long.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
countryliving.com

Surprise discovery of rare red baby squirrels born on Brownsea Island

Three rare red squirrel 'kittens' have been found snugged up in their nest box on Brownsea Island, off the coast of Dorset, by National Trust volunteers as part of a routine autumn check. Typically born in springtime, the birth of the three baby squirrels is one of the latest recorded...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Sunderland Echo

Will an asteroid hit earth in December - and should you be worried?

As films like Deep Impact and Armageddon have shown us, there’s nothing quite so terrifying as an asteroid hurtling towards earth. So it’s no surprise that news from Nasa that an asteroid bigger than London’s The Shard is set to whizz past our planet has hit the headlines. The “potentially...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
cambridgeday.com

There really are fewer chipmunks this autumn, for reasons less cute than the critters themselves

There really are fewer chipmunks this autumn, for reasons less cute than the critters themselves. Chipmunks. Gotta love their cute, furry faces stuffed with seeds. If you have noticed that there seem to be far fewer of their furry faces than normal this year, you would be right. There’s a reason. Do you remember the acorn explosion back in the fall of 2019 – when acorns were bouncing around everywhere, when they covered the sidewalks and plinked off cars, when you skidded down hills on top of acorn marbles? That was a mast year for acorns, which means oak trees produced an unusually high number. It is not known when or why this occurs, but somehow every two to five years all the oak trees in the region act in unison to produce a prodigious number of acorns.
SOMERVILLE, MA

