Jeff Maury Obituary

Jeffery Vincent Maury, 66, of rural Atlantic, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Jeff was born on April 17, 1955, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Laverne C. and Ardelle Ann (Hird) Maury. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1973 and St. Ambrose University in 1978, with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting, minoring in economics. Jeff worked as an accountant for manufacturing companies his entire career. In 2018, he took a position in Atlantic until his retirement.

He was united in marriage to Sandra Kay Crawford Latusick on October 15, 1982, in Waterloo, Iowa.

Jeff was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan but paid close attention to all the other games to compare the talent. GO BIG RED! He was also a life-long Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan.

Jeff was the eternal jokester. His family knew that they had better be on their toes because he took every opportunity he could to embarrass you when you least expected it. His dog, Ethel was always by his side; wouldn’t you be if you got to go to McDonald’s for Egg McMuffins?

Jeff enjoyed trips to the casino; blackjack and the slots were his games. His other hobbies were traveling, yard work and reading. Jeff’s family was his everything and he looked forward to spending time with them.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Steve (Susan) Latusick of Bradenton, Florida; daughter, Stacy (Jason) Wallace of Nickerson, Nebraska; grandchildren, Eli Latusick and Hunter Wallace; sister, Teresa (Scott) Wilson of Davenport, Iowa; brother, Steve (Tammy) Maury of Clermont, Florida; and many extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Laverne and Ardelle Maury and brother-in-law, Stan Crawford.

A Celebration of Life visitation and luncheon will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the American Legion Memorial Building located at 201 Poplar Street in Atlantic. The family will open the time together with sharing.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jeff’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.