Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI): Sheikh Zayed Stadium chief curator Mohan Singh passed away in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Mohan Singh hailed from Mohali and was the curator of Sunday's match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As per sources in the known of development he was found dead in his room, ahead of the Super 12 match.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 8 DAYS AGO