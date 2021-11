There seem to be two words I hear in the news a lot these days, inflation and shortages. Both of those are having a huge impact on farmers as we plan for the 2022 growing season. At least on the positive side, I have not heard of any shortages of fertilizer for fall application. Unless you booked it a couple month ago, the bad news, it is much more expensive, but it lease it is available! Some herbicides might not be available next spring and summer at any price!

