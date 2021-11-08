Laura Ihnken Obituary

Laura Alice Ihnken, age 87, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA.

Graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Atlantic Cemetery. A reception will be held in the community room at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home following the service.

Laura is survived by her two siblings, sister Yvonne Harrelson, and a brother Jim (Caroleen) Butcher both of Atlantic; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Ihnken; her parents, Melvin and Verla (Gochanour) Butcher; a sister Melva Baker.

Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Laura and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022).

