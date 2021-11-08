CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Laura Ihnken Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
Laura Alice Ihnken, age 87, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA.

Graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Atlantic Cemetery. A reception will be held in the community room at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home following the service.

Laura is survived by her two siblings, sister Yvonne Harrelson, and a brother Jim (Caroleen) Butcher both of Atlantic; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Ihnken; her parents, Melvin and Verla (Gochanour) Butcher; a sister Melva Baker.

Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Laura and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022).

Condolences may be left at www.schmidtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

The staff at Schmidt Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Laura and her family.

Obituaries
