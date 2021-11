Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO