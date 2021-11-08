CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bulgaria reports African swine fever outbreak at industrial farm

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Monday reported a new outbreak of African swine fever at an industrial farm that has a total of 180 pigs in the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Germany has another African swine fever case in farm pigs – ministry

HAMBURG (Reuters) – Another case of African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed in farm pigs in east Germany, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said on Monday. ASF was found in three farms in eastern Germany in July following an extensive outbreak in wild animals, with over 2,000 cases in wild boar in the eastern states of Brandenburg and Saxony.
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

Nigeria plans mass vaccination drive, considers booster shot

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria will start a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign later this week, aiming to inoculate half of its targeted population by the end of January, government officials said. Africa’s most-populous country has a goal to vaccinate 111 million people to reach herd immunity. Under the initiative to start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Bird flu outbreaks reported in Europe and Asia

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has received several reports of outbreaks of bird flu in Europe and Asia in recent days, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious strain of influenza that affects food-producing birds, pet birds and wild birds. Previous outbreaks have prompted the mass culling of birds and trade restrictions in some regions, Reuters notes.
ANIMALS
kfgo.com

Brazil registers 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 2,799 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country’s coronavirus death toll is second in the world only to the United States, but the pandemic has abated significantly in recent months, as it has in much of Latin America.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swine#Outbreaks#African Swine Fever#Reuters#Bulgarian#Balkan
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
southeastagnet.com

Breakthroughs in Developing an African Swine Fever Vaccine

Tenacious USDA scientists have scored a breakthrough in the search for a vaccine against African Swine Fever (ASF). Gary Crawford reports efforts are getting closer and closer to the Holy-grail of animal health science when it comes to ASF. And after years of research, the scientists have a vaccine they...
SCIENCE
The Poultry Site

Japan reports first Avian influenza outbreak

Japan has detected its first outbreak of bird flu for the 2021 winter season, Reuters reports. It has confirms a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Officials are preparing to destroy some 143,000 egg-laying...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Veterinary
Reuters

Germany reports another case of bird flu on farm

HAMBURG (Reuters) - An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north east Germany, authorities said on Tuesday. The disease was confirmed on a small farm in Hohenkirchen in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the state ministry of agriculture and environment said. Some 17...
HEALTH
kfgo.com

Britain reports bird flu outbreak at poultry unit

LONDON (Reuters) – An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu has been reported at a small poultry unit in central England, the country’s farm ministry confirmed on Monday. All birds on the infected premises, near Alcester in Warwickshire, will be culled. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
AGRICULTURE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Nigeria reports 400 Lassa fever cases through October

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 403 confirmed Lassa fever cases in 2021 through October 31. This includes two confirmed cases reported the last week of October. Of the 400+ confirmed cases, 79 resulted in death accounting for a fatality rate of 19.6 per cent. Both the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
missouri.edu

MU lab aids surveillance efforts for deadly African Swine Fever

Brian Consiglio: African swine fever, or ASF, is a highly infectious and deadly disease affecting pigs. It originated in Africa, but outbreaks of the disease have recently been reported in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. While there has never been a confirmed case of African Swine Fever in the United...
COLUMBIA, MO
outbreaknewstoday.com

Cholera outbreak reported in Mozambique

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports a new cholera outbreak in Mozambique in Southeastern Africa. On 28 September 2021, the WHO was notified about a Cholera outbreak in some communities of Caia District. By 19 October 2021, 191 cases were recorded with no deaths. 8 cases were confirmed ( 7 by RDT and 1 by culture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Denmark reports outbreak of bird flu at turkey farm – OIE

PARIS (Reuters) – Denmark reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu at a turkey farm in the central part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday. The outbreak at a farm of 27,600 animals in Slagelse started on Oct. 30 and was...
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

South Africa reports 1st Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever case of 2021

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported a Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) case in September. The patient was a 70-year-old woman, who suffered a tick bite while on a guided trip in the Namaqualand Flower Route, Northern Cape Province. This is the first CCHF case in South Africa since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Netherlands reports decrease in outbreaks related to food

The number of foodborne outbreaks declined in the Netherlands this past year with officials citing COVID-19 related measures as the main reason. In 2020, there were 559 outbreaks with 1,907 patients reported. This is less than 756 outbreaks affecting 2,805 people in 2018 and 735 outbreaks sickening 3,058 in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy