On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that nine sportsbooks would win online sports betting licenses as early as this week. We should expect to see two so-called super bids in the state led by some of the most prominent national players in the sports betting industry. Also reported on Wednesday, New York hopes to launch its online market in advance of Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, typically the most prominent sports betting event of the year.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO