A glowing recommendation from Rick Majerus was a strong start. But once Paul Biancardi met Hubert Davis in person during the 2007-08 college basketball — the former as an assistant coach at St. Louis University; the latter as an ESPN analyst — he saw for himself why Majerus, the colorful coach then leading the Billikens, was so high on the former UNC and NBA guard.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO