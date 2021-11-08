CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In ‘Win Me Something,’ an Unmoored 20-Something Waits for Her Life to Begin in New York City

By Sarah Stiefvater
purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilla Chen doesn’t like children all that much. But when she’s given the opportunity to nanny for the Adriens, a wealthy family in Tribeca, she jumps at the chance. She could use the money, sure, but she’s most drawn to the fact that the Adriens seem to be everything her family...

Review: "Win Me Something" by Kyle Wu

Kyle Lucia Wu’s debut novel follows a young woman as she faces her identity, her past, and what it means to truly belong. Kyle Lucia Wu’s debut novel, “Win Me Something,” released Nov. 2, traces from childhood to young adulthood twenty-four-year-old Willa Chen’s desperation to be seen when she takes on a part-time job as a nanny for a wealthy white family in New York.
Green Apple Books Author Talk “Win Me Something” (SF)

Join us on Monday, November 15th at 6pm PT when Kyle Lucia Wu discusses her novel, Win Me Something, with K-Ming Chang at 9th Ave!. Join us virtually by registering at the link below. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_JJF6VmQDTBGVE-G4bFaCtg. Praise for Win Me Something. “A lovely coming-of-age story that will resonate with anyone who’s...
