In ‘Win Me Something,’ an Unmoored 20-Something Waits for Her Life to Begin in New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While most are getting ready for Thanksgiving, one of the first signs of Christmas rolled into New York City on Saturday morning. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree officially arrived. It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas! The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived earlier this morning with a little help from our @NYPDHighway Unit escorting it through NYC to its final destination at @rockcenternyc pic.twitter.com/U671Pk7nTd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 13, 2021 The 12-ton, 79-foot Norway spruce traveled from Elkton, Maryland, and was delivered to its new home on a 150-foot trailer. It’s the first time the world’s most famous tree has ever come from Maryland. It was spotted back in March, cut down Thursday and driven up to the city. “I was like a nervous expectant father, honestly. Just so interested in how the process worked and just so hoping it stood up and proud like it stood on our property back in Maryland,” tree donor Devon Price said. The family plans to come back to see their tree decked out in some 50,000 lights for the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO