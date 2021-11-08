Mafia 2 And 3 VR Mods Are Now Available

We’ve seen a lot of VR games inspired by arcade classics. But, in Escape From Galaxen, you’re actually trapped inside an arcade machine. A Quest demo for this new title from Spanish studio Ramen Profitable Games is now available on SideQuest. In it, players are cast as a young kid that tumbles inside an arcade machine from 1985. Inspired by classics like Space Invaders, you’ll play games in first-person using weapons that are also inspired by classic games, toys and console peripherals of that era. In one hand you’ll hold what looks like the NES Zapper, for example, whilst wielding a toy sword in the other. Powerups, meanwhile, equip you with plastic machine guns and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO