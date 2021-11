With the Wizards down nine with just under six minutes to play, Kyle Kuzma caught fire just when it seemed like the Wizards didn’t have enough to get it done. Kuzma finished the game with four 3-pointers in the last 5:42, as the Wizards ended the game on a 19-7 run on the back of his clutch shots down the stretch. Two of those 3-pointers came in the game’s final 26 seconds, as the Wizards escaped Cleveland with a 97-94 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

