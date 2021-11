Last we saw Kevin Durant before this season began he was at the absolute peak of his powers, carving up the eventual NBA champion Bucks with the full understanding that his Nets needed just about every possession to revolve around his decision making. The urgency elevated Durant to a higher echelon. Even in defeat, he was coronated as the best player alive, earning the awe and adulation that was overlooked (fairly or not) after winning two Finals MVP trophies.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO