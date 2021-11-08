Squint/Opera collaborates on Holocaust Galleries at IWM

Given the current circumstances, San Diego Opera is producing two mainstage opera productions this season. What is an opera fan to do with that? Two productions just aren’t enough to satiate some the most dedicated in our ranks. With that in mind, I traveled up to LA Opera on Wednesday, September 22, for their new production of Verdi’s Il Trovatore. I got on the freeway around 3:15 pm and arrived in time to make my 6 pm dinner reservation. The restaurant was about a half-mile walk from the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion. I had planned to make a reservation at either LA Prime or Otium, but both restaurants were booked for the pre-opera times. If you are considering a trip north, make your reservations early.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO