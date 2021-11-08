CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Squint/Opera collaborates on Holocaust Galleries at IWM

By Charlotte Coates
blooloop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquint/Opera, the creative studio, is celebrating the recent opening of the Imperial War Museum London’s new Holocaust Galleries, which the company worked on alongside exhibition designers Casson Mann and the IWM curatorial team. The Holocaust Galleries explore the topic within the wider context of WWII, immersing guests in the...

blooloop.com

Times-Argus

Warren artist Gary Eckhart: From the opera stage to galleries to Valley Arts

From “Madame Butterfly” in Costa Rica’s national opera house to the Green Mountain Opera Festival’s “The Marriage of Figaro” a number of years ago, Gary Eckhart’s glorious sets have graced over 200 operas and other theater productions around the country and beyond. Eckhart’s luminous watercolors — landscapes and still lifes — bring together past and present with elegant timelessness.
WARREN, VT
blooloop.com

Comic-Con Museum unveils inaugural exhibits ahead of soft opening

San Diego’s Comic-Con Museum has unveiled its inaugural exhibits ahead of the soft opening in Balboa Park’s Federal Building on November 26. The Comic-Con Museum is soft opening to the public on November 26. Located in San Diego’s iconic Balboa Park, the museum will offer six interactive exhibits. Special programming,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mdcthereporter.com

The Opera Is Not Just For The Rich Elite

In the early days, opera was an art form reserved for the wealthy. Rich nobility would commission new work and then cover all of its manufacturing costs. The opera was presented to their court and nobles. It was essentially a large watch party. There was food, booz and a lot...
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Denver

‘Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France’ At Denver Art Museum Features 100+ Paintings From 1855-1913

DENVER (CBS4) — A first-of-its-kind exhibit is now dazzling the Denver Art Museum.(credit: CBS) “It’s the lost generation of American art history,” curator Timothy Standring told CBS4. “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” features more than 100 paintings during that period, made between 1855 and 1913.(credit: CBS) Standring continued to describe the experience, “It’s also a braided narrative of American artists who had imitated much of what was going on in France. American art history is much richer because of it.” As visitors gaze upon the works of art, they can expect to learn more about 38 different artists from institutions across America...
DENVER, CO
The Holocaust Child in literature

Auschwitz-Birkenau museumAuschwitz-Birkenau museum — courtesy Dimitras Vetsikas on Pixabay. Since the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dismantling of the Iron Curtain, it could be argued that the WWII event with the most enduring influence over geopolitics and western culture is the Holocaust. In its wake, a global awareness of the persecution of Jews emerged, which led to a climate of political acceptance for the establishment of the nation of Israel. Its architects believed that a homeland would end the Jewish predicament of perpetual wandering and ensure cultural survival. The ensuing Middle East conflict has dominated global public discourse ever since.
lareviewofbooks.org

Judith Kerr and the Challenges of Holocaust Education

IT IS EASY to engage young readers with a tiger who comes to one’s home, gobbles up all the biscuits, and laps water from the tap. It is another thing to voice the harrowing story of a girl fleeing Nazi Berlin as Hitler comes to power, leaving behind her stuffed doll and every other token of security. Readers around the world may know Judith Kerr for her writing of and illustrations for the 17-book Mog series (1970–2015), or for The Tiger Who Came to Tea (1968), which has been wildly popular for more than 50 years and translated into several languages, including Hebrew and Japanese.
EDUCATION
unk.edu

PHOTO GALLERY: Loper Opera performs ‘American Voices’

University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Loper Opera performed “American Voices,” a pastiche of American opera, Saturday and Sunday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall. Musical excerpts were a compilation of newer and older works from American composers: Aaron Copland, Ricky Ian Gordon, Jake Heggie, Jennifer Higdon and Kurt Weill. “The...
KEARNEY, NE
alachuatoday.com

Halloween Terror at the Opera House

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ To celebrate the Halloween spirit, the Opera House at the Great Outdoors Restaurant became a dark and sinister place, terrorizing all who entered. A dark maze filled with body parts, ghosts, demons and serial killers. But it was all in fun, as the Great Outdoors hosted a haunted house for the holiday.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Hampshire Review

The art of collaboration

When creative minds work together, extraordinary things happen. Such was the case of the Halloween festivities put together by The Capon Bridge Library and The River House. Both businesses reported the largest number of participants ever. As we look forward to the Christmas holidays, we will be treated to more of the same during the Light Up Capon Bridge Events. Let’s get out and celebrate our wonderful community.
YOGA
blooloop.com

TixTrack partners with Seismique immersive art experience

TixTrack, a leading supplier of ticketing solutions, has announced that it is partnering with Seismique, a popular immersive art venue in Houston, Texas, in order to supply its Ticketure admission and membership management solution. The company uses modern technology and straightforward design, as well as listening to its clients’ needs,...
HOUSTON, TX
Observer

‘Falling for Figaro’ set for Opera House

The next film in the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center Cinema Series is the light romantic comedy, “Falling for Figaro.” It will be screened this Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Opera House Executive Director Rick Davis notes that “due to the continued high positivity rate of COVID...
FREDONIA, NY
wvtf.org

Opera on the James: The Barber of Seville

Lucas Currie speaks with Opera on the James director Peter Leonard about their upcoming production of Rossini's Barber of Seville. Lucas Currie began in radio as a student of classical, jazz, and film music in Boston, MA. He returned to the Roanoke valley in 2006 after an extended detour in Central Texas where he found his voice as weekend broadcast announcer for Classical 89.5 FM KMFA in Austin, TX.
PERFORMING ARTS
blooloop.com

Tampa Museum of Art announces $68m expansion project

Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism is leading a $68m expansion project at the Tampa Museum of Art in downtown Tampa, Florida. Earlier this year, the museum revealed plans for a renovation of the existing building, with work starting in June and a completion date scheduled for July 2022. The expansion, scheduled to complete...
TAMPA, FL
unco.edu

University of Northern Colorado Opera Theatre to Perform The Threepenny Opera

The University of Northern Colorado’s Opera Theatre will return to the stage with live performances of The Threepenny Opera, an opera by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht with an English adaption of the libretto by Marc Blitzstein. This opera is a take on life following World War I in Germany, and the life of crime the people had to take up just to get by.
GREELEY, CO
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Opera Seeks Male 'Supers' for 2022 Winter Opera Festival

Sarasota Opera is seeking men to volunteer as supernumeraries, or “supers,” non-singing and non-speaking extras in the 2021 Winter Opera Festival, which will include Puccini’s Tosca, Donizetti’s The Daughter of the Regiment, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers, and Verdi’s Attila. This is an exciting opportunity to see and hear opera from a unique perspective. The “super” roles are for men only, and all cast members mustshow proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Supers should be available to attendrehearsals and performances from late January through March 22, 2022. The roles are unpaid; however, supers will receive complimentary tickets to performances for their family and friends. Men interested in participating in this exciting season may contact Artistic Administrator Marco Nistico at mnistico@sarasotaopera.org or call 941-328-1310 to schedule an appointment.
SARASOTA, FL
San Diego weekly Reader

Il Trovatore at the Los Angeles Opera

Given the current circumstances, San Diego Opera is producing two mainstage opera productions this season. What is an opera fan to do with that? Two productions just aren’t enough to satiate some the most dedicated in our ranks. With that in mind, I traveled up to LA Opera on Wednesday, September 22, for their new production of Verdi’s Il Trovatore. I got on the freeway around 3:15 pm and arrived in time to make my 6 pm dinner reservation. The restaurant was about a half-mile walk from the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion. I had planned to make a reservation at either LA Prime or Otium, but both restaurants were booked for the pre-opera times. If you are considering a trip north, make your reservations early.
SAN DIEGO, CA
phillyfunguide.com

A Celebration of Opera!

On the Kimmel Cultural Campus: 300 S. Broad Street. Since AVA’s last live performance in February 2020, we felt the most appropriate way to kick off our new season with a concert of exciting opera moments!. This concert will feature Act III of Verdi’s Rigoletto, Act II of Puccini’s La...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Fordham Observer

‘Hadestown’: An Opera of Devotion and Dominance

Analyzing the complicated dynamics of power is a never-ending task. Power hangs over you, shapes you and controls you. It’s ever-changing yet completely stagnant at the same time. It grows, shifts, increases and molds. It changes the way you approach the world and the way the world approaches you. While we understand the technicalities of power and what it can make you do, it’s not until we see it at work that we understand its force; this is where “Hadestown” comes in.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

The opera lover and the hedgehog

In this weekend’s Wall Street Journal I write about the relationship between two philosophers, Hannah Arendt and Isaiah Berlin. It was hate at first sight. And then it got worse. Here’s the intro:. In the halcyon age before Covid, I caught a flight to a small town in Germany to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

