Squint/Opera collaborates on Holocaust Galleries at IWM

Sarasota Opera is seeking men to volunteer as supernumeraries, or “supers,” non-singing and non-speaking extras in the 2021 Winter Opera Festival, which will include Puccini’s Tosca, Donizetti’s The Daughter of the Regiment, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers, and Verdi’s Attila. This is an exciting opportunity to see and hear opera from a unique perspective. The “super” roles are for men only, and all cast members mustshow proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Supers should be available to attendrehearsals and performances from late January through March 22, 2022. The roles are unpaid; however, supers will receive complimentary tickets to performances for their family and friends. Men interested in participating in this exciting season may contact Artistic Administrator Marco Nistico at mnistico@sarasotaopera.org or call 941-328-1310 to schedule an appointment.
