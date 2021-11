With prohibitive morning-line favorites like Gamine (3-5), Life is Good (4-5), Echo Zulu (4-5), Jackie’s Warrior (6-5), Letruska (8-5) Tarnawa (9-5) and Jack Christopher (9-5) among the entrants, this year’s Breeders’ Cup has the potential to be a rather chalky affair. That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of value available, though, in both win bets and exotics. Below are a half-dozen horses – Max Player, Clairiere, Mother Earth, Master of the Seas, C Z Rocket and California Angel – who could reward their backers if they’re sent off close to their morning-line odds.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO