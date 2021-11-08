CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Negotiating Climate Policy: My “Eureka” Moment

By Joel Stronberg
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t you just love it when the solution to a problem hits you—suddenly the fog lifts, the trumpets blare, you’re bathed in uplifting light, and your inner voices yell in unison—well, duh?. I had just such a moment the other morning when through sleep encrusted eyes, it came clear...

Blah, Blah, Blah, the Climate Blame Game

The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves-Cassius. For the first Earth Day in 1970, the famed illustrator Walt Kelly paraphrased Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry when his Pogo character looked across a field of debris and uttered the now iconic phrase. We have met the enemy, and he is us.
ENVIRONMENT
energynews.us

Negotiators soften climate demands as conference ends

COP26: The most recent draft agreement circulating at COP26 softens language from a previous version; it now “requests” instead of “urges” countries to develop better climate plans, among other changes. (Bloomberg) ALSO:. • The most recent draft pushes developed countries to double climate adaptation finance, signaling that vulnerable countries are...
ENVIRONMENT
theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: Climate change policies hurt the poor

In January, the Boone Town Council created the new role of sustainability and special projects manager. The purpose of this new position is to oversee the newly prioritized goal of becoming carbon free by 2050. To achieve such a lofty goal, the city has committed to switching government owned vehicles to hybrid or electric and shifting to solar and hydroelectric power providers.
BOONE, NC
Washington Post

Crunch time for climate negotiators; Obama to speak

GLASGOW, Scotland — The presidents and prime ministers are gone. The protesters have largely dispersed. The pomp and promises that marked the initial days of the COP26 climate conference are giving way to the difficult task of hammering out an agreement on what nations will actually do together to combat global warming — and how.
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Herald

Grossman: America’s energy-climate policies incoherent

U.S. energy policy has often been inconsistent; sometimes incoherent. Richard Nixon wanted the U.S. to produce more oil and gas. But he employed price controls to keep the price of energy low — guaranteeing that U.S. production would fall. Jimmy Carter set a goal for solar to provide 20% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Democrats Grill Big Oil Over Climate Policies

Democrats grilled Big Oil on its role in lobbying against historic funding to mitigate climate change. As well as its role in other harmful climate policies. The US is just on the brink of passing an ambitious legislation that would help us to reverse the climate crisis that we are currently in. Putting into place better policies to protect the climate and reduce climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
opb.org

Settlement negotiations fail between Oregon climate activists and government attorneys

Attorneys for 21 young people suing the federal government over climate change say settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have failed. Juliana v. the United States was filed six years ago in Eugene. The 21 youth plaintiffs are represented by attorney Julia Olson with Our Children’s Trust. She said they went into the settlement negotiations in good faith.
OREGON STATE
Axios

The China quandary for U.S. climate policy

Some U.S. progressives say America's China policy is a choice between challenging Beijing's abuses or saving the planet, but some diplomats warn the strategy won't work. Why it matters: The icy U.S.-China relationship is deepening fears that the world's leaders won't be able to work together to prevent climate catastrophes.
U.S. POLITICS
WAVY News 10

COP26 climate negotiations go into overtime

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — As negotiators worked past the final planned hours of the COP26 global climate conference, protests broke out as agreements were being finalized. The goal of the conference is to save the world from the worst impacts of climate change. Simon Stiel, the climate minister for the island of Grenada, said, “We owe our children, our grandchildren. This is critical.”
ENVIRONMENT
resilience.org

Outdated cultures behind America’s failing political system

The political crisis in America goes deeper than most commentators think. But will they ever see this?. The Republicans’ strong showing in the recent US state and local elections, especially winning the governorship of Virginia, a state Biden won handily last year, has several lessons. One is that Democrats were mistaken in campaigning on anti-Trump sentiments, another that they need to go big and bold.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
resilience.org

The elites can’t stop climate change, but democratic cities can

We should not kid ourselves: the climate catastrophe is an epic war of the rich on the poor; corporate criminality on a global scale.~Dimitrios Roussopoulos[1]. There is little doubt that very few expected anything meaningful and productive to come out of the COP26. Even befor the beginning of the summit, climate scientists such as Peter Kalmus, author of Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution, warned[2] that one of the summit’s main goals – “Net Zero by 2050” – is deeply flawed plan that provides cover for big oil and politicians to preserve the status quo. During the days of the COP26 activists deemed it a failure[3]. Even the very world leaders who organized it were skeptical from the very beginning of the potential outcomes[4]. And when from Global Witness looked through the list of participants, they found out that the fossil fuel industry, one of those most responsible for the climate crisis, has the largest delegation at the summit to ensure that its interests will be preserved[5]. Furthermore, historically speaking, the previous 25 COPs have also led to no results. In short, from wherever you look at it, there was nothing to really expect but more of the same.
ENVIRONMENT
resilience.org

Climate Math

Although emission tonnage dropped with the onset of Covid, atmospheric pollution hasn’t noticed the pandemic. The annual increase in parts per million over the past 60 years is about 100 times faster than previous natural increases. When continuous observations began at Mauna Loa in 1958, this primary climate indicator was only 315 ppm, compared to 419 ppm in May, 2021. This trend suggests that the possibility of a 1.5* C warming peak may have passed.
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

Rich Countries’ Climate Policies Are Colonialism in Green

With natural gas prices at record highs in Europe, Norway is raking it in. The country is Europe’s second-largest gas supplier after Russia—and has just agreed to increase natural gas exports by 2 billion cubic meters to alleviate the continent’s acute energy shortage. Its neighbors, such as Britain, are grateful for every dollop of gas as winter approaches.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resilience.org

How Wealth Inequality Fuels the Climate Emergency: George Monbiot & Scientist Kevin Anderson on COP26

The United States and China made a surprise announcement on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow on a joint pledge to reduce methane emissions and slow deforestation. The United States is the largest historical emitter of carbon emissions, while China has been the largest emitter in recent years. As negotiations continue, we speak with British journalist George Monbiot and British climate scientist Kevin Anderson about how world leaders and even some climate scientists are downplaying the climate emergency. “Everything we’ve been hearing here and at the previous 25 summits is basically distraction,” says Monbiot, adding that global leaders could “fix” the worst impacts of the climate crisis “in no time at all if they wanted to.” Both guests highlight the role of extreme wealth in fueling the climate crisis, with Anderson noting it’s unfair to penalize nations like China, whose rising emissions correlate to the production of goods transported to wealthier countries. “Equity has to be a key part of our responses,” says Anderson.
ENVIRONMENT

