Negotiating Climate Policy: My “Eureka” Moment

We should not kid ourselves: the climate catastrophe is an epic war of the rich on the poor; corporate criminality on a global scale.~Dimitrios Roussopoulos[1]. There is little doubt that very few expected anything meaningful and productive to come out of the COP26. Even befor the beginning of the summit, climate scientists such as Peter Kalmus, author of Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution, warned[2] that one of the summit’s main goals – “Net Zero by 2050” – is deeply flawed plan that provides cover for big oil and politicians to preserve the status quo. During the days of the COP26 activists deemed it a failure[3]. Even the very world leaders who organized it were skeptical from the very beginning of the potential outcomes[4]. And when from Global Witness looked through the list of participants, they found out that the fossil fuel industry, one of those most responsible for the climate crisis, has the largest delegation at the summit to ensure that its interests will be preserved[5]. Furthermore, historically speaking, the previous 25 COPs have also led to no results. In short, from wherever you look at it, there was nothing to really expect but more of the same.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO