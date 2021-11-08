CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans take down Rams 28-16

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans extended their winning streak to 5 Sunday night with a road win against the Los Angeles Rams 28-16. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t...

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan's head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on "Sunday Night...
Matthew Stafford
Rams dealt awful blow as Robert Woods tears ACL

Just when the Los Angeles Rams' offense looked even more terrifying with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., it took a huge blow to the gut with wide receiver Robert Woods suffering a torn ACL injury during Friday's practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although nothing has been made...
#Titans#American Football#Afc
NFL picks, predictions for Week 9: 49ers upset Cardinals; Rams take down Titans; Bengals edge Browns

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are the headliners in the matchup between the Packers and Chiefs in Week 9, but there is much more to the schedule. Who will win the battle of Ohio? Cincinnati and Cleveland meet in a matchup of teams trying to keep pace in the super-competitive AFC North. Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a pair of wins against Joe Burrow last season. Will the Bengals get revenge?
Rams vs. Titans Halftime Report

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans halftime report for Week 9. Jalen Ramsey continues to provide superior coverage, jumping the route of a Ryan Tannehill intended pass for A.J. Brown on the Titans' opening possession for an interception. The Rams' offensive line played their worst half of football as Stafford...
NFL Week 9 picks: Almost all experts taking Rams over Titans

It's not often a team is favored by more than a touchdown against an opponent with a 6-2 record, but that's the position the Rams find themselves in this week against the Titans. They were favored by 6.5 points before Derrick Henry was even ruled out, but the spread has moved up another point in the Rams' direction.
Tennessee Titans
Derrick

Defense carries Titans past Rams 28-16 for 5th straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Byard returned Matthew Stafford's second consecutive interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Tennessee's defense carried the Titans to a 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a showdown between conference co-leaders Sunday night. Jeffery Simmons had three of Tennessee’s five sacks of Stafford...
Titans-Rams: Live Updates, Analysis

Each of the last three weeks, the number-one seed in the AFC has lost. The Tennessee Titans (6-2) will do their best not to make it four in a row when they face the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night. And they will see what they can do without...
Titans vs. Rams: Titanic Sunday Night Clash

LOS ANGELES- The Tennessee Titans travel to the Golden State to take on the Los Angeles Rams in what is sure to be a playoff atmosphere. The Titans no longer have Derrick Henry as his foot injury will sideline him for six to 10 weeks. However, a legendary running back will suit up for Tennessee. One of the “meanest” power running backs in NFL history, 36-year-old Adrian Peterson returns to the league. The ageless wonder could have a big night under the lights. Tennessee could very well have a feared power run game even without the league’s number one threat at running back. Peterson’s career stats are nothing short of mind-boggling and impressive. Will he regain that form quickly or will it be a slow start for Peterson as he hasn’t played in a while? He started 10 of 16 games last season with the Detroit Lions. So, it hasn’t been too long since Peterson last played. We shall see how long it takes Peterson to truck over defenders. Peterson rushed for 14,820 yards and 118 touchdowns throughout his 14-year career. Peterson looks like he has at least another season left in the tank. He will likely still display that “explosive” running style that fans are used to seeing.
Rams' 28-16 loss to Tennessee Titans by the numbers

17-0 The Titans’ record since 2015 when scoring 20 or more points in the first half. Season-high penalties committed by the Rams for a season-high 115 yards. Their previous highs were seven against the Giants and 85 yards against the Seahawks. 9. Games with at least 60 yards in receptions...
Rams Can't Overcome Titans' Defensive Efforts in Week 9, Falling 28-16

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten the better of their opponents in seven of their first eight games entering Monday night’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. However, in Week 9, the Titans gave the Rams everything they could handle and more, as Tennessee cruised to a 28-16 victory at SoFi Stadium on primetime.
