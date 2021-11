MURRAY — Working with men in the game of basketball is nothing new to Sarah Gayler. For the past two seasons, in fact, Gayler served in basketball operations for the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA, as in the Milwaukee Bucks who won the franchise’s second-ever NBA world championship earlier this year. And yes, her place within that organization allowed her the privilege of holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games during the summer.

