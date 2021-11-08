GT Sport Daily Races: Keeping Focus

Max Verstappen has defended his actions that forced Lewis Hamilton off the track at the Brazilian Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion claimed one of the best wins of his career after fighting back from 10th on the grid to take a famous victory at Interlagos.He had to pass title rival Verstappen to do it but only after the Dutchman had braked late and forced Hamilton off into the run-off area on the outside of turn four.Verstappen has come in for criticism for his refusal to yield with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff labelling the stewards' decision not to punish him...

