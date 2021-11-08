GT Sport Daily Races: Keeping Focus

The 20 cars launch from the starting grid like angry hornets from a hive, the din of their turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 engines quickly diminishing as the racers catapult down the opening straightaway of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, marking the start of Formula 1’s 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix. As a first-time attendee, I have numerous questions. Surprisingly, however, the biggest at the moment is whether to stay against the railing, immediately above pit lane, or go in for another glass of Champagne at the Ritz-Carlton’s exclusive Silver Arrows Lounge—part of a winning partnership between the hotel chain and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas...
