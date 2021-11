Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) has made several pro-passenger changes when it comes to planning a trip. According to the Royal Caribbean Blog, the cruise line told travel advisors on Friday that guests will have more time to cancel a cruise and still receive a credit; the final payment date will be extended until closer to cruise time; and a COVID-19 plan to cover passengers if anyone tests positive within 14 days of the cruise or while onboard.

TRAVEL ・ 17 DAYS AGO