Swifties are feeling emotional AF ahead of the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), and with good reason. Not only is Swift gearing up to release a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” but Red was known as one of her biggest heartbreak albums to date. So, with the re-release of her 2012 album, it only made sense to enlist Phoebe Bridgers, fellow queen of sad bops, to lend a helping hand. Bridgers recorded the song “Nothing New” with Swift, and she’s just as excited as fans are. Phoebe Bridgers' reaction to her Taylor Swift collab is honestly all of us.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO