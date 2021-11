BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Washington has recently declared that the United States and China will "discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition" between the two sides. Responsible management of what many deem as the world's most important bilateral relationship is certainly imperative. Yet it is worth noting that over the years, Washington is the one that has been acting irresponsibly to undermine its relations with Beijing.

