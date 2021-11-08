SimpleNexus helps lenders better serve Spanish-speaking borrowers with launch of Nexus Bilingual
New feature gives consumers the option to complete Spanish-language loan inquiries through the SimpleNexus platform. LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the release of Nexus Bilingual™, a...www.the-journal.com
