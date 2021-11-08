CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SimpleNexus helps lenders better serve Spanish-speaking borrowers with launch of Nexus Bilingual

New feature gives consumers the option to complete Spanish-language loan inquiries through the SimpleNexus platform. LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the release of Nexus Bilingual™, a...

SimpleNexus Now Allows LOs to Gather Loan Information in Spanish

SimpleNexus, a homeownership platform designed for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, now allows users to gather initial loan information in Spanish. The new version – Nexus Bilingual – makes kickstarting the loan process more accessible to prospective homebuyers by providing them with a Spanish-language purchase or...
Invest in Government I Bonds and Earn 7% Risk-Free

Forget high-yield savings accounts and CDs. If you want a nearly risk-free way to grow your cash, Uncle Sam has an attractive offer. The U.S. government announced a new 7.12% interest rate for Series I savings bonds from November 2021 through April 2022 — the second highest interest rate ever for these investments.
Nomis Solutions Announces Strategic Collaboration with J.D. Power to Deliver Enhanced Automotive Finance Pricing Strategies to Financial Institutions

Alliance combines J.D. Power auto finance data with Nomis Solutions' price optimization platform to deliver more accurate market intelligence and pricing recommendations. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, to deliver enhanced automotive financing price optimization to financial institutions throughout the United States and Canada. Through this alliance, participating financial institutions can leverage the comprehensive automotive finance data from J.D. Power PIN Navigator in conjunction with the sophisticated Nomis Price Optimizer platform to further refine their automotive finance pricing strategies and improve their market position relative to competitors.
Will Biden-era Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac policy help community lenders?

The effectiveness of the Biden Administration’s efforts to house more low- to moderate-income borrowers is partially reliant on the ability of community lenders to originate loan products the government-related secondary market is buying and securitizing to that end. But some community lenders find red tape and related expenses are hurdles to financing affordable housing, sometimes forcing smaller-scale players to limit themselves to working with aggregators and reducing their options for secondary market sales, related earnings, and how many LMI loans they can originate.
Mid America Mortgage welcomes Dennis Loxton as national sales manager in its reverse mortgage division

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced it has hired Dennis Loxton as national sales manager in the company's reverse mortgage division. A veteran of the reverse mortgage industry, Loxton joins Mid America from Liberty Reverse Mortgage, where he ran the Eastern wholesale division as regional vice president. At Mid America, Loxton will be responsible for recruiting top-tier loan officers to join the company's reverse mortgage division.
Proptech startup Unlock helps troubled borrowers pull cash from their home equity

“The entire mortgage machine is not built to serve these customers," the proptech's CEO said. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Stimulus update: 36 million families will start receiving payments today; important deadline

Millions of American families will be receiving child tax credit payments this week. According to the Internal Revenue Service, the fifth batch of advance monthly payments, worth about $15 billion, will reach about 36 million families across the country. The majority of the payments are being made via direct deposit on Nov. 15 with the rest coming via paper checks, a process that could take several weeks.
Space Force satellite jammers shut down enemy communications, temporarily

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials and analysts have warned that China and Russia are building an arsenal of weapons designed to interfere with space-based capabilities of the United States. The United States meanwhile is building its own capabilities to counter enemies’ space assets. Most of those systems are classified but...
Biden-Harris Administration Announces Medicare Fee-For-Service Estimated Improper Payments Decline by Over $20 Billion Since 2014

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced today that CMS’ aggressive corrective actions led to an estimated $20.72 billion reduction of Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) improper payments over seven years. “CMS is undertaking a concerted effort to address the root causes of improper payments in our programs,” said CMS...
This State Has The Best Benefits For Veterans

The list of the benefits the U.S. government offers veterans is long. According to Military.com, these include disability compensation,  pension programs, free or low-cost medical care through VA hospitals and medical facilities, education plans, home loan guarantees, vocational training,  Small Business Administration loans, counseling, and burials. The number of people eligible for these benefits is […]
How to Pay 0% Capital Gains Taxes With a Six-Figure Income

Married investors filing jointly with taxable income of $80,800 or less ($40,400 for single filers) may pay 0% long-term capital gains levies for 2021. That's after subtracting the standard deduction of $25,100 for couples ($12,550 for single investors) or itemized write-offs, whichever is greater, from adjusted gross income. However, it's...
A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments

Investing in real estate can assist you in diversifying your investment portfolio by adding physical assets and providing you with a hedge against inflation. If you are a real estate investor, or if you aspire to become one, you will … Continue reading → The post A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
