Alliance combines J.D. Power auto finance data with Nomis Solutions' price optimization platform to deliver more accurate market intelligence and pricing recommendations. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, to deliver enhanced automotive financing price optimization to financial institutions throughout the United States and Canada. Through this alliance, participating financial institutions can leverage the comprehensive automotive finance data from J.D. Power PIN Navigator in conjunction with the sophisticated Nomis Price Optimizer platform to further refine their automotive finance pricing strategies and improve their market position relative to competitors.

