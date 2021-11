Warning: Major spoilers ahead for season 4 (episode one and two) of Yellowstone!. Season 4 of Yellowstone picked up right where it left off, following devastating attacks on Kayce, Beth and John Dutton. The 2-hour season premiere, which aired Nov. 7 on the Paramount Network, answered our burning questions about the fate of the Dutton crew and introduced a whole new series of problems for the family. We're introduced to new characters Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities (Jacki Weaver), the latest in a long line of Dutton enemies, and Carter, who is reminiscent of a young Rip. We also get a glimpse of Tim McGraw as James Dutton and a hint at what's to come on Yellowstone spinoff 6666.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO