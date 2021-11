A Salina man was arrested on requested charges of arson and obstruction in connection to an incident late Sunday night involving a police patrol vehicle and ornamental grass. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer was sitting in the parking lot of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad facility, 1020 W. North Street, near the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard, when he heard several loud explosions and something hit the patrol vehicle. The officer determined that the explosions were from mortar-type fireworks.

SALINA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO