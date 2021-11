While most of us are literally counting down the days until The Crown returns to Netflix (although sadly, season five is still another year away), some people really aren't looking forward to its comeback, and by people, we mean the Royal Family. Yep, despite the show being somewhat based on their own lives, the Royal Family are not the biggest fans of the hit Netflix series, and it's been reported that they've actually been given the go-ahead to sue the streaming giant over its portrayal of the Monarchy.

