NFL

Special teams miscues cost Packers versus Chiefs

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 7 days ago

The Green Bay Packers' defense showed up and Jordan Love played as expected, but it was the special teams that ultimately let down the team in its loss to Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Chiefs struck first with a first-quarter touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce...

NFL

