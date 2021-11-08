Square Enix Contemplates 'Robust Entry' Into Blockchain Games as Part of Business Strategy

Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers has regularly been a punching bag over the past year due to its many issues. The disappointment for the game was so great that it killed any hype for Square Enix’s next Marvel game, Guardians of the Galaxy. Even though, Guardians has now turned out to be a GOTY contender. Blame for the failure of Marvel’s Avengers has been thrown in every direction by fans. After all, that’s what consumers tend to do when a piece of media flops. What we don’t normally see, is the publisher throwing the developer under the bus.

