Square Enix Contemplates 'Robust Entry' Into Blockchain Games as Part of Business Strategy

bitcoin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix, one of the biggest developers and publishers in the gaming world, has acknowledged the importance that NFTs and blockchain gaming could have for the future of the company. In its latest briefing session, Square Enix contemplated a “robust entry” into the blockchain games sector as part of its medium-term...

