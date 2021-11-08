CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LaMelo Ball Seems To Disagree With The Hornets Coach’s Decision: “I Feel Like I’ve Got To Be In There Longer For The Fourth Quarter, You Feel Me? I Feel Like I Came In A Little Late In The Game”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
fadeawayworld.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a promising start to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Charlotte Hornets are going through a poor run of form. They have lost their last four games and, as a result, have a record of 5-6. This is even more surprising when they have a promising young star in LaMelo...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 2

Related
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball’s latest comments won’t make LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George happy

LaMelo Ball had one heck of a season opener for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, leading his team to a tough 123-122 win at home. LaMelo finished with a team-high 31 points built on 7-of-9 3-pointers and added nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. The crafty playmaker has been anointed as the savior of the Hornets, who have languished at the bottom half of the NBA in recent years.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To LaMelo Ball's Outfit: "Bro Dressed Like A Highlighter"

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets started the season on a dominant note. After going over 20 points down at one point in the game, Ball led a phenomenal comeback. Ball's performance helped the Hornets win a close game against the Indiana Pacers. The final score of the match was 123-122 in favor of the Hornets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamelo Ball
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#The Charlotte Hornets#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Eastern Conference
fadeawayworld.net

LaMelo Ball Says He Sensed The Hornets Would Snap Warriors' 7-Win Streak: "Coming In Today I Felt Like We Were Going To Win. And We Won."

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets upset the league's best team in the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night by clinching a 106-102 win over the Dubs at Spectrum Center. The Warriors landed in Charlotte ready to extend their 7-game winning streak, but the Hornets had different plans. They won behind Miles Bridges' 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Melo added 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Terry Rozier contributed 20 points.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Miles Bridges Reveals What It's Like To Play In Front Of Michael Jordan: "The Greatest Basketball Player Of All-Time On The Bench Supporting You, It Definitely Gives You Nerves."

Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, and he is generally talked about when referencing his basketball ability. However, Jordan is also known for being the governor of the Charlotte Hornets, who have been looking like a potential playoff team this year. Last night, Michael...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy