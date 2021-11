The time is coming. The Yankees’ best player of the past five seasons is only one season away from free agency. That player is Aaron Judge — but talent isn’t the only thing that Judge possesses. On top of being an all-around player, he is a polarizing superstar. He sells jerseys, brings people to the stands, and is a perfect fit for the Yankees (or any team). It would be wise for the Yankees to extend him before he approaches free agency. He is the most important player on the team and losing him would result in public strife. With that in mind, how much might it cost to retain him?

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO