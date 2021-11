Chief Information Security Officer, Data Protection Officer and Vice President of the LogRhythm Labs research and development teams. Criminal organizations continue to target critical infrastructure entities with cyberattacks. In the past year alone, we have witnessed hacks involving the Colonial Pipeline, SolarWinds and JBS as well as attacks on California and Florida water systems, to name a few. Unfortunately, these types of attacks on our critical infrastructure are only growing — so much so that the Biden administration recently announced further actions to help "safeguard U.S. critical infrastructure from growing, persistent and sophisticated cyber threats." It's the combination of massive impact, the availability of money and the lack of security investment and focus that makes critical infrastructure organizations attractive targets for cybercriminals.

