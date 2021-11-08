CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U-S Lifts International Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Travelers

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dDol_0cpw4e8300

Beginning today, the U-S lifts restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers from 33 countries banned from entering the U-S for nearly two years. Miami International Airport spokesman Greg Chin says international travel has been down 50-percent so they are looking forward to the influx. Fully vaccinated travelers must provide proof plus a negative COVID test taken no more than three days before travel. Those not fully vaccinated must show a negative test taken no more than one day before travel. Countries on the list include China, Canada, Brazil and most members of the European Union.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#World Socialist Web Site#The U S#Covid#The European Union
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
China
SpaceNews.com

Space Force satellite jammers shut down enemy communications, temporarily

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials and analysts have warned that China and Russia are building an arsenal of weapons designed to interfere with space-based capabilities of the United States. The United States meanwhile is building its own capabilities to counter enemies’ space assets. Most of those systems are classified but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

The U.S. and China Must Consign Trump’s Trade Deal to History

There’s an old joke about a traveler asking for directions on a country road. “If I was going there,” the local guide eventually concludes, “I wouldn’t start from here.” That’s the situation President Joe Biden faces in working out how to re-establish a dialogue on trade with China’s President Xi Jinping in their virtual summit scheduled for Monday night.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS Miami

‘We Want To Send A Very Clear Message To Thugs In Power;’ Hundreds Rally In Miami In Support Of Planned Protests In Cuba

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Miami Sunday hoping their cries for freedom will reach the Cuban people, who are planning on taking to the streets of the island nation on Monday to launch protests against the government. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as “down with the dictatorship” or “Freedom, freedom,” in rejection of the Cuban regime that has ruled the island for 62 years. Earlier in the day, dozens of vehicles gathered at Tamiami Park to participate in a caravan to downtown Miami’s Freedom Tower. At around 2:30 p.m. CBS4 cameras showed about 100 demonstrators gathered in...
MIAMI, FL
FOX40

US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country. Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX40

California official discusses the state’s economic comeback

At the beginning of 2021, California had only recovered 33.6% of jobs lost as the coronavirus sickened the state’s economy along with millions of people worldwide. By October, that percentage had risen to 63.5%. The state is making strides, but is it fast enough? Dee Dee Myers, the director of the Governor’s Office of Business […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy