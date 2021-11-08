U-S Lifts International Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Travelers
Beginning today, the U-S lifts restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers from 33 countries banned from entering the U-S for nearly two years. Miami International Airport spokesman Greg Chin says international travel has been down 50-percent so they are looking forward to the influx. Fully vaccinated travelers must provide proof plus a negative COVID test taken no more than three days before travel. Those not fully vaccinated must show a negative test taken no more than one day before travel. Countries on the list include China, Canada, Brazil and most members of the European Union.
